Giuliani's media work for Trump may backfire on his business

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legal experts say lawyer Rudy Giuliani's decision to join President Donald Trump's legal team could backfire on him if potential clients of his international consulting business view him as too erratic and search elsewhere for representation.

Giuliani has led an aggressive media blitz to fight back against accusations that could threaten Trump's presidency. Yet he's stunned Trump's aides and supporters by making confusing and at times contradictory statements that could trigger more legal headaches for the White House.

Giuliani recently had to backpedal after he was quoted saying that Trump had denied AT&T's bid to purchase Time Warner for $85 billion.

A law professor at Washington University, Kathleen Clark, says, "Giuliani's television appearances do not inspire confidence in his ability as a lawyer or as a public relations professional."