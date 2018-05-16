|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Boston
|28
|13
|.683
|½
|Toronto
|21
|21
|.500
|8
|Tampa Bay
|18
|22
|.450
|10
|Baltimore
|13
|28
|.317
|15½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|20
|21
|.488
|—
|Minnesota
|18
|20
|.474
|½
|Detroit
|19
|22
|.463
|1
|Kansas City
|13
|29
|.310
|7½
|Chicago
|10
|28
|.263
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Houston
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|Seattle
|23
|17
|.575
|1½
|Oakland
|20
|21
|.488
|5
|Texas
|16
|26
|.381
|9½
___
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1
Detroit 6, Cleveland 3
Oakland 6, Boston 5
Seattle 1, Minnesota 0
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1
|Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Baltimore, ppd.
Pittsburgh 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 9, Cleveland 8
N.Y. Mets 12, Toronto 2
Minnesota 4, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-3), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 2-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-4), 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 2-3) at Detroit (Carpenter 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 5-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Happ 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Faria 3-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-4), 2:15 p.m.
Texas (Colon 1-1) at Seattle (Bergman 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2) at Washington (Gonzalez 4-2), 5:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0) at Washington (Scherzer 7-1), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 1-1) at Boston (Sale 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Richards 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.