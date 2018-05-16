Guatemala: New details given in graft probe of president

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Investigators in Guatemala have revealed new details of a probe against President Jimmy Morales relating to purported illicit campaign financing.

Chief prosecutor Thelma Aldana says businesspeople allegedly created a means to deliver anonymous funds to the National Convergence Front when Morales was its secretary general and legal representative for his 2015 presidential run.

She adds that the material is sufficient to again seek to have Morales' immunity from prosecution lifted.

Morales was out of the country Thursday night. A presidential spokesman had no immediate comment.

Aldana's announcement comes the day before her term in office ends and puts her Morales-picked successor in the position of choosing whether to pursue the case.