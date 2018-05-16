BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 37 141 43 51 .362 MMachado Bal 41 157 25 55 .350 JMartinez Bos 39 153 25 53 .346 Simmons LAA 39 145 26 49 .338 Lowrie Oak 40 163 17 54 .331 Brantley Cle 31 125 17 41 .328 DGordon Sea 39 159 24 52 .327 Castellanos Det 38 148 21 48 .324 MDuffy TB 29 118 8 38 .322 Lindor Cle 41 171 35 54 .316 Soler KC 37 133 19 42 .316 Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Davidson, Chicago, 11; Judge, New York, 11; JMartinez, Boston, 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; JMartinez, Boston, 34; Upton, Los Angeles, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Manaea, Oakland, 5-4; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0.