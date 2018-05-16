  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/16 10:54
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 37 141 43 51 .362
MMachado Bal 41 157 25 55 .350
JMartinez Bos 39 153 25 53 .346
Simmons LAA 39 145 26 49 .338
Lowrie Oak 40 163 17 54 .331
Brantley Cle 31 125 17 41 .328
DGordon Sea 39 159 24 52 .327
Castellanos Det 38 148 21 48 .324
MDuffy TB 29 118 8 38 .322
Lindor Cle 41 171 35 54 .316
Soler KC 37 133 19 42 .316
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 13; Betts, Boston, 13; MMachado, Baltimore, 13; Gallo, Texas, 12; KDavis, Oakland, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; Davidson, Chicago, 11; Judge, New York, 11; JMartinez, Boston, 11.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 38; KDavis, Oakland, 36; Lowrie, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; JMartinez, Boston, 34; Upton, Los Angeles, 32; Gregorius, New York, 31; Haniger, Seattle, 30; GSanchez, New York, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 6-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 6-2; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Morton, Houston, 5-0; Porcello, Boston, 5-1; Carrasco, Cleveland, 5-2; McCullers, Houston, 5-2; Hernandez, Seattle, 5-3; Manaea, Oakland, 5-4; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0.