Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|410
|003
|000—8
|13
|0
|Detroit
|100
|021
|50x—9
|10
|1
Tomlin, Olson (6), Otero (7), Miller (7), Ramirez (7) and Gomes; Liriano, Reininger (5), Coleman (7), Stumpf (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Coleman 1-0. L_Miller 1-2. Sv_Greene (9). HRs_Cleveland, Guyer (3), Gonzalez (1). Detroit, Castellanos (4), Jones (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|420
|001
|00x—7
|10
|0
Lopez, Beck (3), Bummer (6), Volstad (8) and Castillo; Williams, Crick (8), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli, Diaz. W_Williams 5-2. L_Lopez 0-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Frazier (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|200
|002
|00x—4
|8
|0
Marquez, Rusin (6), Dunn (8) and Wolters; Lyles, Yates (8), Hand (8) and Lopez. W_Lyles 1-1. L_Marquez 2-5. Sv_Hand (12). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (10), Hosmer (6).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|101—2
|5
|1
|Miami
|100
|100
|20x—4
|12
|0
Wood, Liberatore (7), Chargois (7), Venditte (8) and Barnes, Grandal; Chen, Wittgren (5), Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Wittgren 2-0. L_Wood 0-4. Sv_Ziegler (6). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (2), Bellinger (6).
___
|Chicago
|000
|100
|002—3
|6
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|010—2
|5
|1
Darvish, Montgomery (5), Strop (7), Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras; Foltynewicz, Gohara (6), Winkler (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki. W_Edwards 2-0. L_Vizcaino 1-2. Sv_Morrow (10). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (4), Inciarte (4).