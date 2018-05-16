Taiwanese man survives 3-story jump after landing onto moving taxi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Taiwanese man has miraculously survived a suicidal leap off a three-story building yesterday (May 15) in Keelung after he landed on a taxi which happened to cross his path as he hurtled to the ground, reported Apple Daily.

Yesterday morning at 8 a.m. police received a call that a 27-year-old male resident of Keelung's Hepingdao District surnamed Wu (吳) was standing on the narrow concrete balcony on the third floor of a building. He was clinging with one hand onto the windowsill and appeared to be emotionally disturbed as he could be shouting and screaming.

Wu's mother was unsuccessful in calming him down and he suddenly leaped off the building, but he happened to land on a taxi which was passing below, saving his life. Police said the incident transpired in less than 10 minutes and when the man leaped, a taxi just happened to cross the path of Wu's fall.

Wu smashed the windshield and hood of the taxi, but this likely lessened the impact of his fall and saved his life. After landing on the taxi, the still conscious Wu wailed in pain and an Ambulance quickly rushed him to the hospital, and he was later transferred to Taipei Chung Gung Memorial Hospital.

The driver, surnamed Kao (高), told reporters that moments before the man jumped, he had been watching an ambulance approach from behind with his rearview mirror, as he was concerned about getting out of its way. The next thing he knew "there was sudden loud bang, and my whole car shook, and it was only then that I discovered wow! How the windshield break like this." The driver said at that moment he was actually a bit angry.

Kao then told reporters, "This was really an unfortunate thing, but I also save a life." However, he also worried about the damage to his vehicle, "I was just doing my job driving down the street, now I'm worried about the extent of the damage to my car, while its being repaired, I won't be able to pick up fares."

Police said that the incident occured near where Wu and his family lived and that he worked odd jobs for a living. They said that the building he had leaped from had been empty for some time.

Wu's injuries are not considered life-threatening, however he has been intubated and therefore he cannot yet speak to authorities about his reasons for jumping from the third-floor balcony. Even Wu's family members are unsure what caused him to behave this way.

Police are planning to wait until Wu's condition stabilizes before they question him about the incident.