Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/16 10:16
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 000 000 000—0 1 0
San Diego 200 002 00x—4 8 0

Marquez, Rusin (6), Dunn (8) and Wolters; Lyles, Yates (8), Hand (8) and Lopez. W_Lyles 1-1. L_Marquez 2-5. Sv_Hand (12). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (10), Hosmer (6).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 101—2 5 1
Miami 100 100 20x—4 12 0

Wood, Liberatore (7), Chargois (7), Venditte (8) and Barnes, Grandal; Chen, Wittgren (5), Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Wittgren 2-0. L_Wood 0-4. Sv_Ziegler (6). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (2), Bellinger (6).