Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|200
|002
|00x—4
|8
|0
Marquez, Rusin (6), Dunn (8) and Wolters; Lyles, Yates (8), Hand (8) and Lopez. W_Lyles 1-1. L_Marquez 2-5. Sv_Hand (12). HRs_San Diego, Villanueva (10), Hosmer (6).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|101—2
|5
|1
|Miami
|100
|100
|20x—4
|12
|0
Wood, Liberatore (7), Chargois (7), Venditte (8) and Barnes, Grandal; Chen, Wittgren (5), Guerrero (7), Barraclough (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_Wittgren 2-0. L_Wood 0-4. Sv_Ziegler (6). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (2), Bellinger (6).