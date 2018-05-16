NT$500 million to be added to Taiwan Lottery jackpots for Dragon Boat Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An additional NT$500 million will be added to the jackpots for several Taiwan Lottery games to mark the coming Dragon Boat Festival, the company announced yesterday (May 15), reported CNA.

In anticipation of the Dragon Boat Festival, which occurs on June 18, the Taiwan Lottery will begin a promotional campaign on May 21 that adds an extra NT$200 million to the Power Lottery (威力彩) jackpot.

There were will be 40 prizes worth NT$1 million and 40,000 prizes worth NT$2,000 added to the Grand Lottery game from June 15 to June 26. Prize winnings for the Bingo Bingo game will also be increased for 16 consecutive days beginning on June 8.

Over the past four years, an average of four winning tickets were issued for the Power Lottery jackpot per year. However, since the start of this year, three jackpots have already been issued as of May 15.