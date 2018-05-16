  1. Home
  2. World

NT$500 million to be added to Taiwan Lottery jackpots for Dragon Boat Festival

Taiwan Lottery jackpots to be boosted by NT$500 million for Dragon Boat Festival

By  Associated Press
2018/05/16 10:33

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An additional NT$500 million will be added to the jackpots for several Taiwan Lottery games to mark the coming Dragon Boat Festival, the company announced yesterday (May 15), reported CNA

In anticipation of the Dragon Boat Festival, which occurs on June 18, the Taiwan Lottery will begin a promotional campaign on May 21 that adds an extra NT$200 million to the Power Lottery (威力彩) jackpot. 

There were will be 40 prizes worth NT$1 million and 40,000 prizes worth NT$2,000 added to the Grand Lottery game from June 15 to June 26. Prize winnings for the Bingo Bingo game will also be increased for 16 consecutive days beginning on June 8. 

Over the past four years, an average of four winning tickets were issued for the Power Lottery jackpot per year. However, since the start of this year, three jackpots have already been issued as of May 15.
lottery
Taiwan lottery
Taiwan lottery jackpot

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Grand Lottery jackpot soars up to NT$550 million
2018/05/15 17:34
Lucky New Taipei winner claims NT$200 million Power Lottery jackpot
2018/05/04 10:14
Taiwan Lottery's new NT$15 million 'Double Win' game kicks off
2018/04/24 11:17
Could it be you? Taiwan Lottery is looking for NT$102 million jackpot winner
2018/04/10 15:13
Taiwan Lottery to roll out new game with NT$15 million top prize 
2018/04/09 11:22