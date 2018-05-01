  1. Home
  2. Environment

Mud volcano erupts in southern Taiwan 

Mud flowed for over 10 hours from mud volcano in Pingtung, farmers eligible for compensation 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/16 10:01

Mud volcano envelopes Pingtung farmland. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A mud volcano erupted in Wantan township in southern Taiwan's Pingtung County from 2 a.m. through the afternoon yesterday, May 15. 

Mud volcanoes erupt one to three times annually around this time of year in Pingtung, reported CNA. 

Instead of spewing lava like an igneous volcano, mud volcanoes gurgle out a combination of water, gases, and mud. Igneous volcanoes are the result of magmatic activity and erupt lava, whereas mud volcanoes erupt mud. 


(CNA image) 

The mud volcano location in Pingtung County varies each year, sometimes inside of or near Wantan township and sometimes near Hsinyuan township. Yesterday's eruption was the product of two mounds while eruptions in previous years have been from four or five mounds. 

No one was injured in yesterday's eruption however the waves of mud swamped over one hectare of farmland. 

Farmers helplessly watched as the mud slowly blanketed their crops, according to CNA. The damage will impact future harvests for at least two years. 

Pingtung County officials said those whose land was effected by the mud volcano can claim disaster assistance. 
mud
volcano
Pingtung
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan CDC raises travel notice level for DRC to Level 2: Alert for Ebola virus disease
2018/05/15 20:40
Ministry destroys 700lb (316kg) of drugs in public ceremony
2018/05/15 18:56
Taiwan President visits new offices of U.S. American Institute in Taiwan
2018/05/15 17:58
Taiwan's Grand Lottery jackpot soars up to NT$550 million
2018/05/15 17:34
Taiwan's first island energy grid activated
2018/05/15 17:13