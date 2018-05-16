Storms cause havoc during commute, stranding train riders

NEW YORK (AP) — A line of strong storms has pushed across New York City and badly disrupted the evening commute, stranding thousands of train riders.

The Metro-North Railroad says its Hudson, New Haven and Harlem lines were suspended Tuesday evening because of downed trees on the tracks but have resumed normal service. The commuter railroad says passengers should expect residual delays.

Pictures posted on social media show concourses at Grand Central Terminal jammed with stranded passengers.

The sky over the city turned black as the storms rolled in.

The three major airports serving the city experienced flight delays of an hour or more.

The storms downed numerous trees and power lines in Westchester, Putnam, Sullivan and Orange counties. The three utilities that serve those areas reported more than 133,000 customers without power.