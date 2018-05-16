  1. Home
Tour of California Results

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/16 08:41
Tuesday
At Salinas, California
Stage 3
(A 122.4-mile leg from King City, Calif.)

1. Toms Skujins, Trek-Segafredo, 4 hours, 52 minutes, 47 seconds.

2. Sean Bennett, Hagens Berman Axeon, 3 seconds behind.

3. Caleb Ewan, Mitchelton-Scott, 8 behind.

4. Peter Sagan, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

5. Egan Bernal, Team Sky, dame time.

6. Adam Yates, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

7. Alex Howes, EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale, same time.

8. Tom-Jelte Slagter, Dimension Data, same time.

9. Brent Bookwalter, BMC Racing Team, same time.

10. William Barta, Hagens Berman Axeon, same time.

Overall Standings

1. Egan Bernal, Team Sky, 12 hours, 9 minutes, 8 seconds.

2. Rafal Majka, Bora-Hansgrohe, 25 seconds behind.

3. Adam Yates, Mitchelton-Scott, 31 behind.

4. Antwan Tolhoek, LottoNL-Jumbo, 40.

5. Kristijan Durasek, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

6. Daniel Martinez, EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale, same time.

7. Mathias Frank, AG2R La Mondiale, 50.

8. Tejay van Garderen, BMC Racing Team, 1 minute, behind.

9. Rúben Guerreiro, Trek-Segafredo, 1:11 behind.

10. Laurens De Plus, Quick-Step Floors, 1:14.