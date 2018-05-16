Tour of California Results

|Tuesday
|At Salinas, California
|Stage 3
1. Toms Skujins, Trek-Segafredo, 4 hours, 52 minutes, 47 seconds.
2. Sean Bennett, Hagens Berman Axeon, 3 seconds behind.
3. Caleb Ewan, Mitchelton-Scott, 8 behind.
4. Peter Sagan, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
5. Egan Bernal, Team Sky, dame time.
6. Adam Yates, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
7. Alex Howes, EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale, same time.
8. Tom-Jelte Slagter, Dimension Data, same time.
9. Brent Bookwalter, BMC Racing Team, same time.
10. William Barta, Hagens Berman Axeon, same time.
|Overall Standings
1. Egan Bernal, Team Sky, 12 hours, 9 minutes, 8 seconds.
2. Rafal Majka, Bora-Hansgrohe, 25 seconds behind.
3. Adam Yates, Mitchelton-Scott, 31 behind.
4. Antwan Tolhoek, LottoNL-Jumbo, 40.
5. Kristijan Durasek, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
6. Daniel Martinez, EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale, same time.
7. Mathias Frank, AG2R La Mondiale, 50.
8. Tejay van Garderen, BMC Racing Team, 1 minute, behind.
9. Rúben Guerreiro, Trek-Segafredo, 1:11 behind.
10. Laurens De Plus, Quick-Step Floors, 1:14.