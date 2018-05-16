Coyotes surround hiking woman, who climbs tree to escape

SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — A woman hiking on a Massachusetts reservation says coyotes surrounded her and her dog, forcing her to climb a tree to safety.

WHDH-TV reports the woman was with her Labrador at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus on Tuesday when they encountered coyotes and she fled up a tree.

The unidentified woman told a 911 dispatcher that at least one coyote was about 400 feet away staring at her and her dog, which remained on the ground. She shouted down to bystanders to avoid the animals.

The Saugus fire department assisted the woman, and she and the dog escaped uninjured.

Fire officials are warning other hikers to be careful in the area.

___

Information from: WHDH-TV, http://www1.whdh.com