  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/05/16 07:04
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Match

Swansea 0, Southampton 1

Wednesday's Matches

Chelsea 1, Huddersfield 1

Leicester 3, Arsenal 1

Tottenham 1, Newcastle 0

Man City 3, Brighton 1

Thursday's Match

West Ham 0, Man United 0

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace 2, West Brom 0

Man United 1, Watford 0

Burnley 1, Bournemouth 2

Newcastle 3, Chelsea 0

Huddersfield 0, Arsenal 1

Southampton 0, Man City 1

Liverpool 4, Brighton 0

West Ham 3, Everton 1

Tottenham 5, Leicester 4

Swansea 1, Stoke 2

England Championship
Friday's Match

Derby 1, Fulham 0

Saturday's Match

Middlesbrough 0, Aston Villa 1

Monday's Match

Fulham 2, Derby 0

Tuesday's Match

Aston Villa 0, Middlesbrough 0

England League One
Thursday's Match

Charlton 0, Shrewsbury 1

Saturday's Match

Scunthorpe 2, Rotherham 2

Sunday's Match

Shrewsbury 1, Charlton 0

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Lincoln City 0, Exeter 0

Coventry 1, Notts County 1