BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Match
Swansea 0, Southampton 1
|Wednesday's Matches
Chelsea 1, Huddersfield 1
Leicester 3, Arsenal 1
Tottenham 1, Newcastle 0
Man City 3, Brighton 1
|Thursday's Match
West Ham 0, Man United 0
|Sunday's Matches
Crystal Palace 2, West Brom 0
Man United 1, Watford 0
Burnley 1, Bournemouth 2
Newcastle 3, Chelsea 0
Huddersfield 0, Arsenal 1
Southampton 0, Man City 1
Liverpool 4, Brighton 0
West Ham 3, Everton 1
Tottenham 5, Leicester 4
Swansea 1, Stoke 2
|Friday's Match
Derby 1, Fulham 0
|Saturday's Match
Middlesbrough 0, Aston Villa 1
|Monday's Match
Fulham 2, Derby 0
|Tuesday's Match
Aston Villa 0, Middlesbrough 0
|Thursday's Match
Charlton 0, Shrewsbury 1
|Saturday's Match
Scunthorpe 2, Rotherham 2
|Sunday's Match
Shrewsbury 1, Charlton 0
|Saturday's Matches
Lincoln City 0, Exeter 0
Coventry 1, Notts County 1