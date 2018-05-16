Coffee shop worker refuses service to man who insults Muslim

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A California coffee shop worker refused to serve a customer who insulted a Muslim woman wearing a niqab in a confrontation recorded on video.

The Press-Enterprise reports the clip posted online Monday was shot at a Riverside Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

It shows a man asking "Is this Halloween?" while standing in front of the woman wearing the head covering. When the woman confronts him, he replies he doesn't like her religion.

Voices can be heard shouting for the man to leave. A supervisor who identifies herself as Tawny Alfaro refuses to sell him coffee while saying he was being disruptive and racist.

The Muslim woman replies with a "thank you."

The man and the Muslim woman are not identified.

Alfaro couldn't be reached Tuesday. Coffee Bean officials didn't respond to a request for comment.

