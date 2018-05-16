The Latest: Mother of 10 kids said social services visited

Toys and other items are strewn around one of the bedrooms of a home in Fairfield, Calif., Monday, May 14, 2018, where authorities removed 10 children
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on charges filed against California father accused of torturing children (all times local):
2:10 p.m.
It's unclear whether any California government agencies had an opportunity to intervene in the years authorities claim 10 children suffered "horrific" abuse inside their suburban home.
Their mother, 31-year-old Ina Rogers, told reporters that social services interviewed the kids three years ago but nothing came of the visit and her children were returned to her.
A lawyer for Solano County child welfare officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Solano County authorities say the children suffered puncture wounds, burns, bruising and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.
Rogers said she homeschooled the children, but there is no record she registered with the state as required by law.
Their father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, pleaded not guilty to charges of torture and child cruelty charges and is being held on $5.2 million bail.
___
12 a.m.
A California woman denies her husband abused their 10 children, who were removed from the home after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and other injuries.
Ina Rogers of Fairfield told reporters Monday that she called authorities in March after her 12-year-old son didn't come home. Nine other children were found living in what police call squalid and unsafe conditions. The children were removed from their home on March 31.
Authorities say the children's father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, has pleaded not guilty to torture and child cruelty charges.
Rogers, who was arrested for neglect last month, says the home only looked messy because she tore it apart searching for her son.
Court records do not indicate whether the parents have lawyers.