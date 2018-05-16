Judge blocks US from revoking man's deportation protection

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked the government from revoking a Mexican man's enrollment in a program designed to protect those brought to the United States illegally as children.

Daniel Ramirez Medina's participation in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was due to expire Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez ordered U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to maintain the 25-year-old's status.

The judge said he's troubled that authorities have continued to allege, without evidence, that Ramirez has gang ties, and he ordered the government to stop making that allegation.

Ramirez was arrested and placed in deportation proceedings early last year despite having no criminal record. His arrest signaled an erosion of the program's protections under President Donald Trump.