How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed lower Tuesday, breaking an eight-day winning streak for the Dow Jones industrial average.

The broad sell-off followed a slump in bond prices, which sent the 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level in almost seven years. Technology and health care sector companies took some of the worst losses. Homebuilders also fell.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 18.68 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,711.45.

The Dow lost 193 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,706.41.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 59.69 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,351.63.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks finished flat at 1,600.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 16.27 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is down 124.76 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 51.26 points, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.45 points, or 0.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 37.84 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Dow is down 12.81 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 448.24 points, or 6.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 64.83 points, or 4.2 percent.