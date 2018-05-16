Home Depot, Newmont Mining and D.R. Horton skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

KeyCorp., up 31 cents to $20.47

Financial firms jumped as bond yields rose to their highest levels in almost seven years.

Home Depot Inc., down $3.10 to $187.98

The home improvement retailer reported weak sales in the first quarter and its second quarter got off to a slow start.

Newmont Mining Corp., down 88 cents to $39.51

The prices of gold and other metals tumbled Tuesday as the dollar got stronger.

Clorox Co., down $1.64 to $117.40

Big dividend payers like consumer goods makers slumped as bond yields increased.

D.R. Horton Inc., down $2.93 to $40.58

Homebuilders also fell as mortgage rates increased, which could affect their sales.

Microsoft Corp., down 71 cents to $97.32

Big technology companies took some of the worst losses as most sectors of the stock market moved lower.

Agilent Technologies Inc., down $6.71 to $62.50

The scientific instrument maker's fiscal second-quarter results generally met expectations but failed to excite investors.

Crocs Inc., up 38 cents to $15.70

Smaller and more domestically oriented firms did better than the rest of the market after a strong retail sales report.