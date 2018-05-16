Parisi Healthcare Management Announces the Appointment of M. Katherine Reller as Senior Vice President, Quality and Interim Services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Parisi Healthcare Management (PHM) announces the appointment of M. Katherine Reller, MS, BSN, RN, CPHQ, as Senior Vice President of Quality and Interim Services. Ms. Reller will be responsible for management of interim business services, quality service delivery, business operations, and development and deployment of innovative Interim programmatic advances and business solutions.

Ms. Reller is a nurse with over 20 years’ experience in Quality and Performance Improvement, and has served in multiple interim quality leadership and executive roles. Ms. Reller is an educator, an entrepreneur, and has enjoyed a strong domestic and international quality consulting experience.

“I have had the privilege of working with Katherine for many years in multiple capacities and she is nothing short of an exceptional healthcare leader,” said Salvatore Parisi, CEO, President, Parisi Healthcare Management. “Katherine brings us healthcare leadership experience, which will allow PHM to provide an even higher level of service to both our Clients and Interim leaders.”

Ms. Reller received her MS from the University of Minnesota, her BSN from Winona State University and is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ).

“The opportunity to join Parisi Healthcare is certainly a win on all sides,” Reller said, “I am looking forward to the innovation and growth that this partnership will bring.”

Parisi Healthcare Management (PHM) provides healthcare organizations high quality Interim leaders in support of their mission. PHM employs exceptional Interim leaders with a depth and breadth of experience, coupled with the flexibility to adjust to changing priorities and conditions. More information, please visit www.ParisiHealthcare.com. For immediate Interim Service needs, contact Katherine Reller at Katherine@ParisiHealthcare.com, or call us at 480-525-6210.

