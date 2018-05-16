Putin: New weapons will maintain Russia's might for decades

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says the new weapons presented this year will ensure Russia's security for decades to come.

Speaking at a meeting with the top military brass in Sochi, Putin said the new systems will significantly increase Russia's military capability and "ensure a strategic balance for decades."

In March, the Russian leader presented an array of new nuclear weapons he said can't be intercepted, including a new heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, a nuclear-powered global range cruise missile and an underwater drone intended to strike coastal facilities with a heavy nuclear weapon.

Putin said at Tuesday's meeting that the development of those weapons will remain the focus of attention.

He also mentioned other weapons system, including the prospective S-500 air defense system that can hit targets in space.