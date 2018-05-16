Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Breaks Ground on Round Rock, Texas, Resort

ROUND ROCK, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Kalahari Resorts and Conventions’ team members and executives gathered with 250 supporters to break ground on the new African-themed waterpark and convention center, the Nelson family’s fourth resort.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions officially broke ground on the company’s fourth property in Round Rock, Texas on May 15, 2018. Scheduled to open in 2020, the Round Rock property will mark the Kalahari’s first expansion into the Southwest. The location will include nearly 1,000 guest rooms, America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark, outdoor waterpark experiences, an expansive convention center, Tom Foolery’s Adventure Park, world-class dining, a full-service spa and diverse shopping options. For more information on Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, visit www.KalahariResorts.com. From left: Todd Nelson, Jr., Natasha Lucke, Travis Nelson, Todd Nelson, Shari Nelson, Alissa Gander and Ashley Nelson. (Photo: Business Wire)

Scheduled to open in 2020, Kalahari Resorts Round Rock is a $550 million, 350-acre complex in the city of Round Rock, Texas. The groundbreaking means construction is fully underway for the project, which will include:

Nearly 1,000 guest rooms including 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom suites, featuring residential Suites America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark – 223,000 sq. ft. State-of-the-Art Convention Center – 200,000 sq. ft. Tom Foolery’s Adventure Park – spanning more than 80,000 sq. ft. of thrill rides, ropes course, climbing walls, indoor zipline, bowling, laser tag, mini-golf and more Outdoor pools spanning three acres Five restaurants including Kalahari’s signature steakhouse, Italian and Tex-Mex experience Spa Kalahari and Salon 10,000 sq. ft. of retail space

“Kalahari is thrilled to bring our authentic African resort experience to the South,” says Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “As the Round Rock property begins construction, we look forward to contributing to the local economy and sharing our beyond-expectations approach to hospitality with area vacation goers, conference attendees and local guests throughout the region.”

Once completed, the Round Rock property will showcase a beyond-expectations experience for guests, convention attendees and locals to the Round Rock community. The state-of-the-art convention center will span 220,000 sq. ft. and include 40,000-sq.-ft. and 27,000-sq.-ft. ballrooms, 16 meeting rooms, a full-service business center and 50,000 sq. ft. of outdoor event space.

The location will also boast attractions that will be open for locals to the Round Rock community, as well as resort guests. These attractions include: Tom Foolery’s Adventure Park, Spa Kalahari and Salon, and a wide variety of dining options including: Double Cut Charcoal Grill, Kalahari’s signature steakhouse experience; Mondo Sortino’s, which includes an Italian Kitchen, Pizzeria and Gelato shop; and 5 Niños Tex-Mex restaurant. As with other Kalahari Resorts and Conventions properties, day passes to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark will also be available to local residents based on resort occupancy.

“We really pride ourselves on being good neighbors to the communities that Kalahari calls home,” Nelson said. “When we design our resorts, we stay focused on adding amenities that everyone can experience and enjoy – not only our overnight guests.”

The Round Rock resort marks the company’s first foray into the Southern market and fourth Kalahari Resorts and Conventions location, joining successful properties in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, and the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania. Since its inception, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is a family-owned and -operated business with a focus on bringing the best of Africa and a beyond-expectations hospitality experience to all guests.

“We’re delighted to have Kalahari break ground in Round Rock, Texas,” Mayor Craig Morgan said. “This will be an amazing destination for our citizens, as well as families and convention guests from across the state and across the country. We’re proud of the partnership we’ve forged with Kalahari and can’t wait for the grand opening.”

For more information about Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, please visit http://www.kalahariresorts.com/ or Facebook.com/KalahariResorts.

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and coming soon to Round Rock, Texas, delivers a “world-away” waterpark resort and conference experience beyond expectations. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America’s largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fully equipped fitness center, on-site restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art conference center. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions frequently receives awards and accolades for its guest and convention services. Recent recognition includes: Condé Nast Traveler’s #1 World’s Coolest Indoor Waterparks, TripAdvisors’ 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2017 Pennsylvania Meetings + Events’ Best of Pennsylvania Finalist, 2017 Supplier of the Year Award from the New York chapter of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), TripAdvisors’ 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2016 Family Vacation Critic Favorite, TripAdvisors’ 2016 Travelers’ Choice Awards, 2015 Reader’s Choice USA Today’s 10 Best Indoor Waterparks and January 2015 OpenTable’s Diners’ Choice Award for Double Cut Grill’s signature dining experience for the second consecutive year. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.

