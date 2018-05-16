San Antonio "lovers' lane" killer set to die Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A 36-year-old Texas inmate facing execution this week insists he's innocent of the slaying of a man during a robbery more than 14 years ago at a San Antonio "lovers' lane."

Juan Castillo says he was so certain murder charges against him would be dropped that he turned down plea deals before his trial for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tommy Garcia Jr.

Castillo is set for lethal injection Wednesday evening.

On Monday, he lost appeals at the U.S. Supreme Court and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles refused his clemency petition.

His lawyers contend no physical evidence ties him to the slaying. Prosecutors had two eyewitnesses to the shooting and witnesses who said they heard Castillo talk about committing the crime.