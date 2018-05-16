Keynote Lineup Set for ISE EXPO 2018

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--ISE, the most trusted solutions and educational resource for professionals across the ICT industry, announced today its keynote lineup for ISE EXPO 2018 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

Jack Waters, CTO and President of Fiber Solutions, Zayo Group, will lead off as the opening keynote speaker at ISE EXPO on Wednesday, August 15. Mr. Waters oversees global technology and network strategy and execution. He is involved in all aspects of the business and is directly engaged with Zayo’s strategic customers, technology vendors and alliance partners. Waters also serves on the FCC’s Technical Advisory Council and the board of directors for the Colorado Technology Association.

“We are honored to have Jack share best practices and insights about network evolution and transformation," said Sharon Vollman, Editorial Director, ISE magazine.

In his opening address, Waters will speak about the most pressing issues telecom providers face today. From dark fiber strategies to fiber cell site densification, Waters will share the challenges and solutions to providing bandwidth and connectivity over its 11.5 million-mile fiber network.

ISE EXPO 2018 is proud once again to present its 10-minute Tech Talk series. Join us as these respected network visionaries share their passion and problem-solving strategies for the always challenging wireless and wireline networks. Be in the front row to be inspired on Thursday, August 16, at 10:30 AM.

Tech Talk Participants:

KEN PAKER CTO and SVP of Information and Network Technologies TDS Telecom

BUDDY BAYER Senior Vice President of Transport Engineering Windstream Holdings, Inc.

LEE HICKS Vice President of Network Planning Verizon

BRIAN TROSPER Vice President, Global Maintenance Engineering Verizon

ISE EXPO 2018 Highlights

Commanding keynotes and interviews from A-list industry leaders More than 30 accredited seminars and workshops Live demos Exhibit floor with 200+ ICT vendors and distributors Happy Hour networking event Attendee Vacation Giveaway Key decision makers from 180 provider companies International audience from more than 30 countries

For complete information about ISE EXPO and to register with your complimentary VIP Code E2018B, visit www.iseexpo.com.

About ISE EXPO

ISE EXPO is the ICT industry’s premier educational event for wireless and wireline network evolution. ICT network professionals from around the world attend for hands-on activities including live demos, engaging education, commanding keynotes, face-to-face networking and infrastructure solutions. Join your peers and industry experts at ISE.

About ISE

For more than 30 years, ISE has been connecting network evolution professionals with innovative solutions and concise education across the rapidly changing ICT landscape. As the lines separating telephone, Internet and television companies continue to blur, ISE is the resource providers trust to educate their network professionals.

ISE magazine, the flagship for the entire brand, delivers 20+ educational articles and showcases leading technology solutions in an approachable and interesting format.

For more information or to subscribe to ISE magazine, visit www.isemag.com.

