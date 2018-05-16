Student killed, others hurt amid protests in Senegal's north

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal's Interior Ministry says a student has been killed as security forces clashed with students protesting in the northern city of St. Louis.

Interior Minister Aly Ngouille Ndiaye says 20 others were wounded after the clashes broke out at Gaston Berger University. He says an investigation will be launched into the student's death.

The death has provoked anger across Senegal, with students in the capital, Dakar, and the southern Casamance region blocking roads and burning tires.

The students in St. Louis were demonstrating after not receiving their monthly payment from the government. Tens of thousands of high-achieving students in the West African nation receive payments to help with school fees.

Student demonstrations are common in Senegal but rarely lead to deaths.