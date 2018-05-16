With big season endings, 'NCIS' and 'Bang' soar in ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS is soaring in the ratings with major plot moves on the season finales of its two most popular shows.

Sheldon and Amy's characters tied the knot on the comedy "The Big Bang Theory." Pauley Perrette's character, Abby, signed off from "NCIS" after 15 years as a fan favorite. The Nielsen company said Tuesday that both shows reached more than 15 million viewers last week, far above any other shows on the air last week.

The networks are putting their best foot forward as the traditional television seasons near the end. Their executives are in New York this week to reveal next year's plans to advertisers.