Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer

PROSPECT, Ore. (AP) — A Canadian motorcyclist died in southern Oregon when a deer ran into the road and hit his bike, causing him to swerve off the road and into a tree.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Gary Yarmie, of Oshawa, Ottawa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old was traveling on Highway 62 near Prospect with 18 other motorcyclists when the deer bolted into their midst.

Highway 62 was reduced to one lane of traffic for more than four hours after Monday's accident.