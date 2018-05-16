May hails UK-Turkey bond, presses Erdogan on human rights

British Prime Minister Theresa May greets President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan before their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, May 1
British Prime Minister Theresa May listens to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the start of their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, T
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a private audience at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday May 15, 2
British Prime Minister Theresa May performs a posed handshake for the media as she greets President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan before their meetin
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan looks up as he and British Prime Minister Theresa May finishing making remarks in front of the media at the s
British Prime Minister Theresa May listens to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the start of their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, T
People protest in central London, against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the UK Tuesday May 15, 2018. A noisy protest was staged ou
People protest in central London, against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the UK Tuesday May 15, 2018. A noisy protest was staged ou
People protest in central London, against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the UK Tuesday May 15, 2018. A noisy protest was staged ou
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain is Turkey's "true friend," but has urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to uphold democracy and human rights.
Erdogan met May at 10 Downing St. on Tuesday, the final day of his three-day trip to the U.K.
Kurdish activists and human rights groups protested outside the prime minister's office before the meeting, condemning Erdogan's increasingly autocratic rule.
His government has arrested more than 50,000 people and fired more than 100,000 from public posts after a failed 2016 coup.
May says it is important "that in the defense of democracy, which has been facing extraordinary pressures from the failed coup, instability across the border from Syria and from Kurdish terrorism, Turkey does not lose sight of the values it is seeking to defend."