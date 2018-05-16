CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Namaste Laboratories, makers of ORS™ hair care, the Original Root Stimulator™, continues to roll-out its Olive Oil collection refresh featuring updated packaging and enhanced formulas. The brand first introduced its new look and product improvements with its popular Edge Control™ Hair Gel and Nourishing Sheen Spray™. The full range of refreshed Olive Oil maintenance and styling products can now be found on shelves at retailers nationwide.

Haircare Expert ORS™ Updates its Iconic Olive Oil Collection with a Fresh New Look and Enhanced Products (Photo: Business Wire)

As a thought-leader in haircare for the multi-cultural consumer, the brand has long recognized the benefits of formulating with natural oils. ORS™ uses the power of Olive Oil in its products, a powerhouse natural ingredient that is rich in vitamins A, E, antioxidants and Omega 3 fatty acids and known to deliver incredible moisture and shine to hair.

While the brand felt the time was right to update its packaging look, the driving force behind its refresh has been to ensure that its products continue to meet the needs of its ever more discerning customers.

“From the beginning ORS™ has been committed to creating products that feature the best of nature to maximize hair health and style. While Olive Oil remains our star ingredient, our updated products now include a range of power-packed oils for enhanced product performance and a richer consumer experience,” says Nicole Ray Robinson, Category Marketing Head at Namaste Laboratories.

The new ingredients include well-known favorites such as Omega 6 & 9-rich Castor Oil, which is infused into Olive Oil hair dress products for strengthening, and Coconut Oil, a hair-penetrating oil rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids that is now infused into several Olive Oil styling products for restorative shine. Olive Oil products also feature less widely known but equally nutrient-rich ingredients such as exotic Brazilian Pequi Oil, which provides emollient and antioxidant properties that benefit hair by helping to smooth, protect and seal in vital moisture – making it an exceptional ingredient to combine with Olive Oil styling for smoothing.

The full line of refreshed ORS™ Olive Oil maintenance and styling items include:

Moisture Restore Creamy Aloe Shampoo ™ (Bottle 12.5 fl. oz., SRP $6.81, Pack 1.75 fl. oz., SRP $1.59) gently cleanses as it removes product build up while Aloe Vera adds a dose of rejuvenating moisture to strands. When used in conjunction with Strengthen & Nourish Replenishing Conditioner ™ (Bottle 12.5 fl. oz., SRP $7.34; Pack 1.75 fl. oz, SRP $1.59) this combo provides power-packed moisture that leaves hair soft, tangle- free and more manageable.

Incredibly Rich Oil Moisturizing Hair Lotion ™ (8.5 fl. oz. SRP $5.66). Just as the name says, this incredible hair lotion restores moisture to dry strands while protecting against heat damage, breakage and split ends. It is infused with Castor Oil to help strengthen hair.

Fortifying Crème Hair Dress (6 oz. SRP $9.19) is infused with Castor Oil for strengthening. This richly moisturizing crème nourishes dry, thirsty hair and scalp while helping improve scalp health and promoting healthy hair growth.

Edge Control ™ Hair Gel (2.25 oz. SRP $5.49) is infused with Sweet Almond Oil for strengthening. It provides All-Day EXTRA HOLD for all hair types while helping strengthen and protect the hairline. Non-flaking, non-whitening, no product build-up.

Nourishing Sheen Spray ™ (11.7 oz., SRP $4.99) provides long-lasting shine. This lightweight formula is infused with Coconut Oil to aid in restoring shine and moisture balance, and is free of fluorocarbons and drying alcohols.

Hold & Shine Wrap/Set Mousse ™ (7 fl. oz. SRP $6.81) is infused with Coconut Oil for restorative shine. Perfect for long-lasting rod sets and twist outs, it tames frizz, defines curls and adds shine and moisture.

Style & Curl Defining Smooth-N-Hold Pudding ™ (13 oz. SRP $6.29) is infused with Coconut Oil for restorative shine. This lightweight formula delivers a smooth, long-lasting hold and has great curl control for the ultimate wash-n-go or twist-out hairstyle.

Silken & Shine Heat Protection Serum (6 fl. Oz SRP $7.97). This Coconut Oil infused formula helps protect hair from thermal damage up to 450° while adding restorative shine.

Frizz Control & Shine Glossing Hair Polisher (6 fl. oz. SRP $7.97). Infused with Pequi Oil, this hair polisher instantly smooths hair and adds shine as it helps revive dry and damaged hair.

ABOUT ORS™

ORS™ is the Original Root Stimulator™. A leading brand in the ethnic hair care market, ORS™ provides a wide range of healthy hair maintenance and styling solutions for all hair types, textures and styles. Founded in 1996 to fill a void in the market for healing hair care specifically for women and men of color, ORS™ aims to meet the hair care needs of health-conscious, style-seeking multicultural consumers with innovative products that feature the highest quality natural ingredients to help protect and maintain hair health. The ORS™ portfolio includes ORS™ Olive Oil, HAIRepair™, HAIRestore™ and Curls Unleashed™. ORS™ products are available at national retailers, fine beauty supply stores and orshaircare.com.

For more hair care news, product information and tips, please visit orshaircare.com or connect with us on social media at @orshaircare on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

