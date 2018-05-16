HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--SolomonEdwards, a national professional services firm focused on strategy execution by providing exceptional people for complex situations, has appointed Michael Landers, CPA as the Houston Practice Leader for Transaction & Regulatory Advisory Services (TRAS). Michael will lead client service, strategic planning, recruiting and business development for TRAS in Houston.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006392/en/

SolomonEdwards Appoints Michael Landers as Houston Practice Leader (Photo: Business Wire)

Michael is a CPA with 21 years of experience, consisting of four in the c-suite and 17 with professional services firms serving publicly traded and privately held multinational clients. His technical advisory background positions him as an asset to companies at any stage. Michael has served as a Board Member and Treasurer for the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Houston since 2014; thereby joining fellow SolomonEdwards colleagues in their respective board roles: Brad McGowan of ACG NY and Robert Jaffe of ACG Philadelphia. ACG is the global community for middle market M&A dealmakers and business leaders focused on driving growth. Michael is a member of AICPA, TSCPA and AMAA, and also serves as the Board Member and Vice President for Literacy Advance of Houston. He received his BS degree in Accounting from the University of Houston.

According to Houston Managing Partner Candace Caley, “We are so pleased to have Michael lead our Houston TRAS team. His stellar knowledge and experience will benefit our clients’ leadership’s ability to navigate complex transactions confidently.”

According to TRAS Managing Partner Brian Markley, “With the expansion of our national TRAS practice, we are thrilled to welcome Michael Landers to the team in Houston. Michael’s knack for making complex concepts easy to understand will greatly enhance our capability to help clients navigate strategic transactions and regulatory compliance issues.”

“I am honored to join the exceptional SolomonEdwards team in Houston, and I look forward to continuing to help organizations successfully enter into and execute complex transactions,” said Michael.

About SolomonEdwards

SolomonEdwards is a leading professional services firm, operating from offices strategically located in thriving U.S. markets, to serve domestic and multinational clients in a variety of industries. We help organizations execute their crucial business strategies by providing extensive experience, deep subject matter expertise and agility within ever-changing business dynamics. We focus in the areas of Accounting & Finance, Governance & Regulatory Compliance, Transaction & Regulatory Advisory Services and Business Transformation. Simply stated, we provide exceptional people for complex situations. For more information, please visit www.SolomonEdwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006392/en/

CONTACT: SolomonEdwards

Julianne Reichert

Marketing Manager

484-654-9802

jreichert@solomonedwards.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING BANKING CONSULTING FINANCE

SOURCE: SolomonEdwards

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/15/2018 01:05 PM/DISC: 05/15/2018 01:05 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006392/en