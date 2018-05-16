ABC's new schedule for the fall TV season

ABC's prime-time schedule for the fall:

Monday

8 p.m. — "Dancing with the Stars"

10 p.m. — "The Good Doctor"

Tuesday

8 p.m. — "Roseanne"

8:30 p.m. — "The Kids Are Alright"

9 p.m. — "black-ish"

9:30 p.m. — "Splitting Up Together"

10 p.m. — "The Rookie"

Wednesday

8 p.m. — "The Goldbergs"

8:30 — "American Housewife"

9 p.m. — "Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. — "Single Parents"

10 p.m. — "A Million Little Things"

Thursday

8 p.m. — "Grey's Anatomy"

9 p.m. — "Station 19"

10 p.m. — "How to Get Away with Murder"

Friday

8 p.m. — "Fresh Off the Boat"

8:30 p.m. — "Speechless"

9 p.m. — "Child Support"

10 p.m. — "20-20"

Saturday

8 p.m. — "Saturday Night Football"

Sunday

7 p.m. — "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8 p.m. — "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors"

9 p.m. — "Shark Tank"

10 p.m. — "The Alec Baldwin Show"