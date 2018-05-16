MoviePass Ventures to World Premiere John Travolta’s ‘Gotti’ at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--MoviePass Ventures LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY) (“Helios”), will world premiere its recently co-financed and co-marketed film ‘Gotti’ at the Cannes Film Festival during a special gala screening today, May 15, 2018, and stars John Travolta, Kelly Preston, and director Kevin Connolly will attend. John Travolta will also receive the Variety Cinema Icon Award at Cannes.

Directed by Kevin Connolly and starring John Travolta as the infamous Gambino crime family boss, John Gotti, MoviePass Ventures’ struck its co-financing and co-marketing deal for ‘ Gotti’ last month. ‘Gotti’ was produced by Emmett Furla Oasis Films and is MoviePass Ventures’ second acquisition co-financing and marketing deal following American Animals at Sundance earlier this year.

“We are moving quickly to get ‘Gotti’ into theaters. The buzz has been phenomenal and audiences have waited so patiently for its release,” said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe. “It is a remarkable biopic with incredible performances and we are very much looking forward to bringing the power of film to the big screen and to our more than two million subscribers.”

MoviePass Ventures’ acquisition co-financing and marketing deals for ‘American Animals’ and ‘Gotti’ demonstrate its power to bring both independent and major release films to debut on the big screen. Moreover, MoviePass Ventures believes its platform, coupled with the marketing capabilities of MoviePass™, will enable independent film makers to reach audiences that until now have been largely difficult for them to access. MoviePass Ventures is planning private screenings in the U.S. exclusively for MoviePass subscribers, in addition to the films’ wider releases.

“Being here at Cannes for the ‘Gotti’ premiere is an exciting and an incredible honor,” said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of Helios. “We are able to bring this highly-anticipated film into theaters across America, letting our MoviePass subscribers deliver the attendance and attention the film deserves.”

MoviePass and MoviePass Ventures

MoviePass Inc. (“MoviePass”) is a marketing technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the movie going experience. As the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts the ability to attend up to one new movie title per day in theaters. The service, now accepted at more than 91% of theaters across the United States, is the nation's largest theater network.

MoviePass Ventures LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. ( NASDAQ: HMNY ), dedicated to supporting filmmakers and distributors. Announced at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, MoviePass Ventures collaborates with film distributors and creatives to co-finance the acquisition of films and team with MoviePass to market films to MoviePass subscribers, offering enhanced box office performance.

About Helios and Matheson

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY ) (“Helios”) is a provider of information technology services and solutions, offering a range of technology platforms focusing on big data, artificial intelligence, business intelligence, social listening, and consumer-centric technology. Helios owns approximately 92% of the outstanding shares (excluding options and warrants) of MoviePass Inc., the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service. Helios's holdings include RedZone Map™, a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology. Helios is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol Helios. For more information, visit us at www.hmny.com.

