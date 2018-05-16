Facedrive Announces Its Strategic Partnership with the OCAP in Support of the 2018 Drive Safe Campaign

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Facedrive Inc. (“ Facedrive ”), a growing peer-to-peer ridesharing network based in Toronto announces its strategic partnership with the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police ( OACP ), in support of the 2018 Drive Safe Campaign. This partnership unites two organizations with an aligned purpose to ensure that Ontarians continue to confidently enjoy the safe roads they deserve while promoting connected communities, a stronger economy, and a greener planet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006057/en/

“We are driven to accelerate safe and sustainable solutions for our communities and environment,” says Facedrive Chairman, Sayan Navaratnam. “Our partnership with the OACP reinforces our mandate to empower the positive actions we can all make each time we set out towards our next destination.”

Facedrive is thrilled to support the OCAP’s2018 Safe Drive Campaign to encourage like-minded drivers and riders always to be safe, alert, and friendly towards the planet. Facedrive focuses on vehicle emissions reduction. Passengers not only can secure themselves by sharing their ride information but also protect the environment by requesting a ride in electric, hybrid and gas-powered vehicle through the FacedriveApp. Behind the wheel are conscious drivers that respect the Facedrive community that allows them to participate in all revenue through a profit sharing program.

“Our commitment is to ensure that Ontario remains a great place to live and work,” says Ron Bain, Executive Director, OACP. “Our roadways play a vital role in securing this which is why our partnership with Facedrive heightens the ability for everyone to participate in safe and sustainable measures, with the drivers themselves being at the frontline for road safety. Together we can make sure everyone gets home safe.”

About Facedrive Inc.: Facedrive is a unique people and planet first ride-sharing platform committed to doing business fairly and equitably. As a community platform, drivers are real partners in the company, benefitting from uniquely customized incentives and rewards that reflect a dedication to shared success. For more about Facedrive, visit www.facedrive.com.

About OCAP: The OACP has more than 1,500 members and represents the RCMP, the OPP, First Nations and Municipal Police Services across the province. Members are divided into six categories: Active, Honorary, Life, Associate, Associate Retired, and Affiliate. The association’s members maintain a global perspective by going beyond provincial issues to address national and international concerns. For more about OCAP, visit www.oacp.ca

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006057/en/

CONTACT: DECOSTA Global

Jessica Sanchez, 416-585-7834 Ext. 229

media@decostainc.com

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT PUBLIC TRANSPORT AUTOMOTIVE ENVIRONMENT OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Facedrive Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/15/2018 12:30 PM/DISC: 05/15/2018 12:30 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006057/en