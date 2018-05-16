Rights group: At least 29 children disappeared in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An international human rights group says at least 29 children disappeared in the custody of Sri Lanka's military after surrendering with their ethnic rebel parents at the end of the island nation's civil war.

The South Africa-based International Truth and Justice Project said Tuesday that it has 280 names of people who surrendered to the military on or about the final day of the fighting nine years ago.

It said some of the names could be duplicated because of nicknames used by the ethnic Tamil rebels, but many are backed up with photographs.

It listed the names of 29 children, many of them under age 5.

Sri Lanka's government has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing during the war.