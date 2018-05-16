Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Power management company Eaton announced today an educational program focused on electrical codes and standards to help industrial, commercial and residential customers apply best practices to enhance safety – even beyond the code. In the series of educational articles, Eaton’s industry experts aim to help customers reduce risk by providing perspective on key aspects of the electrical codes that impact safety and operational reliability. The educational program supplements the theme of the 2018 National Electrical Safety Month, “Understanding the Code that Keeps Us Safe,” with an in-depth look at critical National Electrical Code (NEC®) updates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006334/en/

Eaton's “For Safety’s Sake” blog series is designed to help contractors, homeowners and building owners better understand the underlying electrical codes designed to reduce hazards. (Photo credit: fcafotodigita / Getty Images)

“For more than two decades, I’ve worked closely with a variety of national organizations in the development of electrical standards aimed at enhancing safety, protecting people and supporting reliable operations,” said Thomas Domitrovich, vice president of technical sales, Eaton. “At Eaton, our experts recognize that a robust knowledge of evolving codes and standards can help drive innovation to achieve new levels of safety in homes and workplaces.”

The “For Safety’s Sake” blog series is aimed at helping contractors, homeowners and building owners better understand the underlying electrical codes designed to reduce hazards. It includes discussions of the codes and standards impacting:

Overcurrent protection, NEC Article 240.87 for ground fault protection of equipment Panelboard safety requirements covered in NEC Article 408.3 and the importance of panelboard barriers to enhance safety Ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCI) technology application in the home and how installing more residential GFCIs could help enhance safety; doing more to advance NEC Article 210.8 Arc-rated personal protection equipment (PPE) requirements covered in NEC Article 110.16 and the importance of accurate PPE calculations Additional topics throughout 2018 will focus on better understanding Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) codes and standards

To view the educational blog series, click here. In further support of National Electrical Safety Month, Eaton will host a panel event on May 31 at 1:30 p.m. EDT from its Experience Center in Warrendale, Pa. titled “A Holistic Approach to Electrical Safety: Education, Compliance and Accountability.” The panel will be livestreamed via Facebook Live. For more information, click here.

To learn more about how Eaton is helping enhance safety and reliability in buildings, visit Eaton.com/buildings.

Eaton’s electrical business is a global leader with expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; backup power protection; control and automation; lighting and security; structural solutions and wiring devices; solutions for harsh and hazardous environments; and engineering services. Eaton is positioned through its global solutions to answer today’s most critical electrical power management challenges.

Eaton is a power management company with 2017 sales of $20.4 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006334/en/

CONTACT: Eaton

Electrical Sector

Ann Marie Halal, +1 440-523-4418

annmhalal@eaton.com

or

Regina Parundik, 412-559-1614

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION BUILDING SYSTEMS OTHER EDUCATION ENERGY OIL/GAS UTILITIES OTHER ENERGY TECHNOLOGY INTERNET OTHER TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING BLOGGING SOCIAL MEDIA ARCHITECTURE COMMUNICATIONS TRAINING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Eaton

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/15/2018 12:19 PM/DISC: 05/15/2018 12:19 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515006334/en