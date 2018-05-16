Solar Panels Procurement Report – Sourcing and Procurement Insights by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of solar panels and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the analyze the market for both the buyers’ and suppliers’ perspective. It also provides buyers with information on the current supply market and the regional and global spend dynamics.

“Engaging with the suppliers who manufacture solar panels in low-cost countries is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to achieve cost savings,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. “Also, the decline in prices of solar is largely driven by the fall in commodity prices and overcapacity in leading manufacturing hubs,” added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for solar panels.

The growing demand from the utility sector Lucrative ITCs and net-metering schemes The growth of the residential sector

Solar panels supply market analysis

An analysis of the supply market for solar panels shows that the buyers are mainly concerned about the quality in the products procured. They prefer engaging with the suppliers who offer adequate performance ratio.

Category management strategies for solar panels

In the solar panels category, the buyers are preferring to engage with the suppliers to avail high discounts through supply base rationalization.

