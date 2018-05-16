Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Great Western Brewing Company announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Michael Brennan as Chief Executive Officer effective May 16, 2018.

Saskatoon-raised Michael Brennan comes to the leadership role at Great Western Brewing Company with an impressive career of business experience, including that as a former senior executive with Bacardi Limited (CEO – Bacardi International Limited and VP Finance, Treasurer and Controller – Bacardi Limited) and more recently as Chief Financial Officer of Vendasta Technologies Inc. in Saskatoon (2014 – Present).

Brennan has served on the Board of Directors of Great Western Brewing Company for the past two years and has a solid understanding of the large-scale beverage industry. His over twenty years of executive experience in North America and Europe involved leading key transformational business initiatives while delivering consistent growth. Brennan is a proven resource for driving critical projects through to completion and is a motivational leader who energizes teams through encouragement, mentoring and by example.

“This is the appropriate time for Michael Brennan to become Great Western Brewing Company’s CEO. We’ve selected a sound leader at a time when our brewery is in an enviable position in the market,” says Great Western Chairman Michael Shaw. “He is the perfect individual to lead the organization through our industry’s highly dynamic environment and manage the exponential rate of change. Michael has the ability to transform both vision and strategy into superlative performance and he will bring teams and processes together for what we know will be outstanding results. We see him as a champion of the Great Western culture and his Saskatchewan roots will help invigorate and inspire our entire team. We see this as an exciting new phase of business for the Great Western Brewing Company.”

“I am thrilled to become Great Western Brewing Company’s new CEO,” describes future CEO Brennan. “It is inspiring to lead a Saskatchewan-based company with a track record of success and limitless opportunities. Our products and people are world-class and I am excited to share my knowledge of the beverage industry to move the company forward with even greater success. I am confident in our collective ability to excel and am proud to assume leadership of this great organization.”

About Great Western Brewing Company The brewery was built in Saskatoon in 1927 and operated under the name Hub City Brewing Company, becoming the Western Canada Brewing Company in 1930 and then Drewery’s Limited in 1932. It was acquired by O’Keefe Brewing in 1956 and remained so until 1989 when O’Keefe amalgamated with Molson Brewing Company. The intended closure of the facility created an opportunity for employees. They pooled their resources and on March 26, 1990 launched the Great Western Brewing Company. These “original 16” founders established what is now one of Saskatchewan’s true business successes.

Great Western Brewing Company Limited is Saskatchewan owned and operated and distributes product to western provinces from Manitoba to British Columbia.

www.gwbc.ca

