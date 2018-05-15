Romania disqualified from Rugby World Cup, Russia promoted

DUBLIN (AP) — World Rugby has disqualified Romania from the 2019 World Cup and given its place to Russia.

An investigation found Romania, Belgium and Spain fielded ineligible players in the second-tier Rugby Europe Championship, which also acted as a qualifying competition for next year's World Cup in Japan.

As a result, all three teams were deducted points leaving Russia to qualify for only its second World Cup. It goes in as the Europe 1 qualifier in Pool A, joining Ireland, Scotland, and Japan.

Germany was promoted in place of Spain to a qualifying playoff against Portugal on June 9. The winner then faces Samoa for a place in the World Cup.