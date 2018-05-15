Trade body: EU still providing illegal subsidies to Airbus

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization's appellate body has ruled that the European Union is continuing to provide illegal subsidies to plane-maker Airbus.

The WTO decision on the latest in a string of tussles between Europe's Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing comes as the Trump administration has exerted intense pressure on the Geneva-based organization over what the president alleges is its "unfair" treatment of the United States.

The appellate body maintained a ruling by the WTO's compliance panel that EU "launch aid" provided to Airbus resulted in lost sales for Boeing in the twin-aisle and very-large aircraft markets.

The move means that the U.S., under WTO rules, can ask an arbitrator to determine the level of retaliation it can seek against the European bloc as a result of its failure to comply.