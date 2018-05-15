Carbon Management Software Procurement Report – Strategic Insights by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of carbon management software and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the analyze the market from both the buyers’ and suppliers’ perspective. It also provides buyers with information on the latest category growth drivers and the procurement best practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005639/en/

Carbon Management Software Procurement Report (Photo: Business Wire)

“ In the carbon management software market, labor costs incurred by suppliers are a major component of engineering and development costs which account for a majority of the suppliers’ cost structure,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. “Also category suppliers are gradually increasing their R&D expenses for incorporating the latest technological features in their product offerings,” added Angad.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for carbon management software.

Increasing awareness about green initiatives Growing contribution of sustainability initiatives in building organizations brand image Rising stringency of international and regional emission control policies

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Carbon management software supply market analysis

An analysis of the supply market for carbon management also shows that the buyers should gain access to reporting assistance to reduce their workload.

Want to know more?

Category management strategies for carbon management software

One of the major category management strategies in the carbon management software market is to adhere to the regulatory nuances while procuring the products.

We also reports to meet clients’ requirements.

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, , provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. .

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005639/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/15/2018 11:31 AM/DISC: 05/15/2018 11:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005639/en