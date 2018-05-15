Highway overpass collapses in India, killing at least 16

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A highway overpass being built in north India has collapsed, with disaster officials saying at least 16 people were killed when an immense concrete slab slammed down onto the road below.

More people are feared trapped beneath the slab, which appeared to be at least 50 feet (15 meters) long and 6 feet (2 meters) wide. At least two cars and a motorcycle were crushed when the overpass collapsed Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from the National Disaster Response Force says rescuers have pulled three people alive from the rubble so far.

India has a long history of construction accidents caused by poor materials and inadequately trained workers.