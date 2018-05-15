EY Announces New Managing Director in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Ernst & Young LLP (EY) has announced the appointment of Brandon Bridwell as Managing Director in Portland. Brandon will be responsible for continuing to develop EY’s strong relationships with community, government, and business leaders across Oregon and Southern Washington and will work with the leadership team of EY partners in Portland to foster a culture of exceptional client service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005614/en/

Brandon Bridwell (Photo: Business Wire)

Brandon brings to his new role more than 25 years of experience servicing global clients, with a focus on building trusted executive stakeholder relationships and aligning with their strategic agendas.

He has been with EY for over a decade, leading global service teams to deliver the full scope of EY services, solutions and insights to some of the most high-profile consumer products and retail clients in Oregon and around the world. In his new role, Brandon will work to enable EY’s innovative impact in the market by leveraging offerings such as those presented through the recent acquisition of Citizen, a Portland-based strategic digital design firm. Brandon succeeds Peter Doubleday, who will retire on June 30, 2018, after a career spanning over 30 years with EY.

“Brandon has dedicated his career to delivering exceptional client service and I am confident that he will build on the contributions of his predecessor,” said Kay Matthews, Ernst & Young LLP West Region Managing Partner. “Our teams, clients, and the greater Portland community will benefit from his strong local relationships, deep market familiarity, extensive experience and steadfast commitment to living our purpose of building a better working world.”

“Digital transformation, protection against cyber threats, and the myriad ways that tax reform is affecting all aspects of the enterprise – these issues are top of mind for our clients,” said Bridwell. “EY is well positioned to help our clients navigate these challenges and turn uncertainty into confidence.”

In addition to his leadership at the firm, Brandon is actively involved in the Portland community and deeply committed to expanding access to education and providing support for underserved youth. He currently serves on the Board of Directors and is the Incoming Board Chair for Rosemary Anderson High School and POIC, which aims to reconnect at-risk youth with career training through work opportunity training programs. He previously served on the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children board of Multnomah and Washington counties for 10 years.

A native Portlandian, Brandon lives in Lake Oswego with his wife and two college-bound children. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Arizona State University and is a former Portland Business Journal “40 Under 40” honoree.

About Ernst & Young LLP's Portland practice

Ernst & Young LLP has more than 130 people in its Portland office who serve a diverse client base of innovative and entrepreneurial companies spanning the retail and consumer products, technology, life sciences, distribution, insurance and manufacturing industries. Ernst & Young LLP is a market leader in Oregon and celebrates the successes of the Pacific Northwest's entrepreneurs through its Entrepreneur Of The Year ® program, founded in 1986.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit www.ey.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005614/en/

CONTACT: EY

Sara Nazarian, +1-213-240-7557

sara.nazarian@ey.com

or

Finn Partners

Gabriella Asmus, +1-831-246-3188

gabriella.asmus@finnpartners.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OREGON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SMALL BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING CONSULTING FINANCE

SOURCE: Ernst & Young LLP

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/15/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 05/15/2018 11:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180515005614/en