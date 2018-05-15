Personalis, Inc. Expands International Recognition of ACE© Technology with the Issuance of Chinese Patent, adding to US and UK Patents

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Personalis, Inc., a provider of advanced genomic sequencing and analytics for immuno-oncology, today announced that the State Intellectual Property Office of China has issued patent ZL 2013 8 00748247 for the ACE © Technology Platform. This is the latest patent issued to Personalis for ACE Technology, following US Patent approval in 2013, and UK Patent approval in 2016. This proprietary technology includes systems and methods for the comprehensive and accurate genomic analysis of tumors, and forms the basis of all Personalis products, including ACE ImmunoID™.

ACE Technology overcomes limitations associated with conventional exome and transcriptome sequencing assays to provide increased assay sensitivity and deeper, more uniform coverage of notoriously difficult-to-sequence genomic regions ( Patwardhan ). The technology improves processes from nucleic acid extraction, to sample preparation and sequencing, to alignment and variant discovery analysis. This allows for the accurate and precise capture of genetic variants including single nucleotide variants and indels from DNA, as well as fusions from RNA.

For immuno-oncology applications such as biomarker discovery and neoantigen identification, Personalis developed its leading immunogenomics platform, ACE ImmunoID, with ACE Technology at its core for enhanced sequencing and analytical performance. ACE ImmunoID uses augmented whole exome and transcriptome assays to provide comprehensive genomic profiling of the tumor, its microenvironment, and tumor-specific neoantigens to help biopharmaceutical companies develop personalized cancer immunotherapies.

“Since its inception, Personalis has recognized the international potential of our advanced genomics technology,” said Personalis CEO, John West. “We established our first foreign subsidiary in 2013 and have now served customers in seventeen countries. In parallel with this, we have built a broadly international intellectual property base and are now gratified to see it expanding further with this issuance in China.”

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. ( www.personalis.com ) is a leading precision medicine company focused on advanced NGS-based services for immuno-oncology and cancer for clinical trials and translational research. Personalis also provides DNA and RNA sequencing and data analysis of human genomes.

The Personalis ACE Exome and Transcriptome technology is designed to obtain the most comprehensive and accurate tumor molecular profile and each tumor’s unique immune microenvironment for immuno-oncology applications. The company’s Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88 and CAP accredited. Personalis is differentiated by advanced sequencing assays, algorithms and content for neoantigen characterization, customer regulatory support, and more. Visit our website at www.personalis.com and follow @PersonalisInc.

