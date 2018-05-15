2018 International Symposium on Human Identification Keynote Announced: Andrew Hessel, The Golden Age of Genomics

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Explore the latest developments in forensic DNA research, process and techniques alongside scientists, law enforcement professionals and forensic experts from around the world at the 29 th International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI), September 24–27, 2018, in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Promega

This symposium for forensic experts and suppliers is offered through Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. Promega Corporation has provided products for DNA-based human identification for over 20 years. The company’s 3,500 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA, with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.

CONTACT: Penny Patterson

Sr. Director, Communications

Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail:penny.patterson@promega.com

