Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--As part of the Youth Energy Celebration hosted by the Ohio Energy Project (OEP), Dayton Power and Light (DP&L) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio (Vectren) presented Energy Leadership Scholarships to three high school seniors who have demonstrated leadership in their schools in the area of energy education.

Held in Columbus today at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, three area students were presented with DP&L and Vectren Energy Leadership Scholarships. Hailey Wick of Lehman Catholic High School, Alexis Cradlebaugh of Valley View High School/Miami Valley Career Technology Center and Emily (Emmy) Stephens of Oakwood High School will each receive $1,000 toward college expenses.

Wick plans to attend University of Cincinnati to study nursing with a minor in psychology. Cradlebaugh will attend Ohio University to study visual communications. Stephens will major in graphic design at the University of Cincinnati.

The scholarships are a part of DP&L and Vectren’s School Energy Education Program facilitated by OEP throughout the year. Each year, DP&L teams with Vectren to hold an Energy Fair teaching young people about energy efficiency through hands-on sessions that allow high school students to mentor their younger counterparts.

In addition, DP&L and Vectren have sponsored the Be E 3 Smart energy efficiency program since 2009. As a result, more than 81,000 energy efficiency kits have been sent home through the classroom. In June, DP&L is supporting the Activating and Energizing Girls In Science energy bike building program for the fifth year.

Two area teachers were also honored for their participation in energy education. Jennifer Stormer from Northwood Elementary School in Dayton received the DP&L Teacher Award and Nathaniel Hatton from Miamisburg High School was the recipient of the Vectren Teacher Award. Both have participated in DP&L and Vectren’s energy education programs.

About The Dayton Power and Light Company, and The AES Corporation

The Dayton Power and Light Company is the principal subsidiary of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. DPL’s other significant subsidiaries include AES Ohio Generation, LLC (AES Ohio Gen), Miami Valley Insurance Company (MVIC), and Miami Valley Lighting, LLC (MVLt). The Dayton Power and Light Company, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over 520,000 customers in West Central Ohio; AES Ohio Gen engages in the operation of merchant generation facilities; MVIC, a captive insurance company, provides insurance services to DPL and its subsidiaries, and MVLt maintains outdoor lighting to governments and businesses. DPL, through its subsidiary, AES Ohio Gen, owns and operates approximately 1,150 megawatts of coal-fired generation. For more information about the company, please visit www.dplinc.com. Connect with DP&L at www.twitter.com/dpltoday, www.linkedin.com/company/dayton-power-and-light, and at www.facebook.com/DPLToday.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 200 global power company. We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 15 countries through our diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed to operational excellence and meeting the world’s changing power needs. Our 2017 revenues were $11 billion and we own and manage $33 billion in total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com. Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation (NYSE: VVC) is an energy holding company headquartered in Evansville, Ind. Vectren’s energy delivery subsidiaries provide gas and/or electricity to more than 1 million customers in adjoining service territories that cover nearly two-thirds of Indiana and about 20 percent of Ohio, primarily in the west central area. Vectren’s nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the U.S. These include infrastructure services and energy services. To learn more about Vectren, visit www.vectren.com.

About the Ohio Energy Project

The Ohio Energy Project (OEP), an award-winning energy education organization, facilitates DP&L and Vectren's School Education Program. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency recognized OEP’s work with an “Outstanding Energy Education Program” award in 2008.

