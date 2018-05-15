Walter Jospin, Former Director of the Atlanta Office of the SEC, Joins Finch McCranie, LLP

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Walter E. Jospin has joined the Atlanta-based law firm of Finch McCranie, LLP ( www.finchmccranie.com ) as Counsel. Jospin is the former Director of the Atlanta Regional Office of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where he led over 110 lawyers, accountants and compliance examiners in the Atlanta office’s enforcement and examination programs. He also supervised numerous enforcement actions relating to financial and accounting fraud, disclosure failures, audit failures, offering frauds, Ponzi schemes, violations of the Investment Advisers Act, municipal securities and insider trading.

“Walter Jospin’s successes as the SEC Regional Director and his long experience in private practice fit perfectly with Finch McCranie’s white collar and SEC defense, corporate governance and internal investigations practices. He will be a tremendous asset to our firm’s clients,” said Finch McCranie Counsel and former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Larry D. Thompson.

“In addition to his securities regulatory defense and internal investigations work, Walter will be an outstanding addition to our whistleblower practice,” said Finch McCranie Partner Michael A. Sullivan, who leads the firm’s whistleblower practice group. “Because of his SEC background and relationships, Walter knows what interests the SEC and which SEC office and lawyers are best for a case. Walter was attracted to our firm’s work in representing whistleblowers who report violations of the federal securities laws and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act,” said Sullivan.

Prior to joining the SEC, Jospin was a long-time partner in the international law firm of Paul Hastings LLP, where he specialized in corporate governance, internal investigations, securities regulatory enforcement and corporate transactions. Early in his career, Jospin was a staff lawyer with the Division of Enforcement of the SEC.

Among Jospin’s many honors, he has been recognized by Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America, Who’s Who Legal Georgia, Who’s Who of International Mergers & Acquisition Lawyers, Georgia Super Lawyers and Corporate Counsel Super Lawyers. He is the current Vice-Chair of the Georgia Innocence Project and a Life Trustee of the Anti-Defamation League (SE region), and former Chair of the Business Law Section and the Securities Committee of the State Bar of Georgia. A graduate of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and Emory Law School, Jospin is married to Fulton County Senior Superior Court Judge Wendy Shoob.

About Finch McCranie

Finch McCranie, LLP is one of the most experienced specialty law firms in the United States, with a history of more than 50 years. Led by former federal prosecutors, its practice includes securities regulatory defense, corporate governance, internal investigations, and white collar criminal defense; representation of whistleblowers worldwide in qui tam litigation under the False Claims Act and in the IRS, CFTC and SEC Whistleblower Programs; complex business litigation; and serious injury and wrongful death litigation. The firm also supports and serves as Counsel to Larry D. Thompson in his role as the Volkswagen AG Independent Compliance Monitor and Auditor, as part of its corporate compliance practice. Finch McCranie is headquartered in Atlanta, with two attorneys, both former Department of Justice trial attorneys, based in Washington, D.C. www.finchmccranie.com, www.qui-tam-litigation.com.

