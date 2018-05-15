Elliptic Labs INNER BEAUTY Technology Behind New Smartisan Nut R1 Flagship Phone; Photo Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

SAN FRANCISCO & BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--A photo is available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press photo network of the Smartisan's new flagship phone with Elliptic Labs’ INNER BEAUTY.

The new Smartisan Nut R1 phone released today has a cleaner design and bigger display area thanks to Elliptic Labs’ INNER BEAUTY® ultrasound virtual proximity sensor. This AI-based virtual ultrasound sensor platform replaces the conventional infrared hardware proximity sensor, delivering the Smartisan Nut R1’s modern look. In the hugely competitive Asian market, beautiful smartphone design is mandatory, so phone vendors have been using INNER BEAUTY to achieve maximum screen coverage. Smartisan's first and new flagship phone is also built around the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 Mobile Platform. With its breakthrough ultrasound technology having spearheaded today's full-screen phone trend, Elliptic Labs is rapidly expanding its customer base as phone manufacturers seek an edge by eliminating holes, notches and other impediments to cutting-edge design and functionality. (Photo: Business Wire)

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs. Other trademarks or service marks are the responsibility of their respective owners.

