DUBLIN (AP) — Pakistan beat Ireland by five wickets on the final day of the historic test at Malahide Castle.

___

Pakistan 310-9 declared (Faheem Ashraf 83, Asad Shafiq 62, Shadab Khan 55; Tim Murtagh 4-45) and 160-5 (Imam-ul-Haq 74 not out, Babar Azam 59), def. Ireland 130 (Mohammad Abbas 4-44, Shadab Khan 3-31, Mohammad Amir 2-9) and 339 (Kevin O'Brien 118, Stuart Thompson 53; Mohammad Abbas 5-66, Mohammad Amir 3-63), by 5 wickets