Woman fired after cops seize laxative-laced brownies

SALINE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan engineering company employee has been fired after police determined she baked laxatives into brownies intended for a departing colleague's send-off.

Saline police Chief Jerrod Hart says officers confiscated the tainted confections May 3 after another employee tipped off management. No one ate the brownies.

The Ann Arbor News reports that Hart says the 47-year-old woman initially denied putting laxatives in the brownies, but after learning investigators would test them she admitted she had. Her name hasn't been released.

Other employees told police there may have been tension between the woman and the departing employee, but specifics haven't been released.

Hart says the woman faces no charges, but if anyone had eaten the brownies it could have been considered a criminal act.

Information from: The Ann Arbor News, http://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor