Fenox VC Announces Winner of Startup World Cup $1,000,000 Investment Prize

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2018--Startup World Cup today announced the winner of Startup World Cup 2018 Global Grand Finale, Startup Leuko Labs, which battled tech startup winners of regional competitions around the world for the title of Startup World Cup Global Champion and $1,000,000 investment prize from Fenox Venture Capital at the Grand Finale event in San Francisco on May 11 th, 2018.

The competition was held at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, and was kicked off by speakers including Reid Hoffman, Founding CEO of LinkedIn; John Chambers, former CEO of Cisco; Vinod Khosla, Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems; Adam Cheyer, Co-Founder of Siri; Marc Randolph, Co-Founder of Netflix; Jay Vijayan, former CIO of Tesla, and many other unique minds from the entrepreneurship community.

Startup World Cup is organized by Fenox Venture Capital, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm. The May 11 San Francisco Grand Finale event brought together 28 startup winners of Startup World Cups regional competitions from six continents starting in Brazil, circling the globe, and ending in China in late April, plus well-known speakers and judges from the tech community for a full day of networking and competition. Startup contenders gathered to compete from North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, and represent technologies ranging from AI and IoT to life science and medtech.

“The Startup World Cup event was more successful than ever as a truly global event and facilitator in connecting ecosystem players from the U.S. and around the world with Silicon Valley and potential champions in important new global markets,” said Anis Uzzaman, CEO and General Partner of Fenox Venture Capital, and Chairman of Startup World Cup. “This year’s event brought together startups, VCs and corporate investors from every continent for a cross-learning experience and type of Silicon Valley event that will foster innovation in the U.S. and globally.”

This year’s Startup World Cup winner was selected by an All-Star panel of investor judges, including Geoff Ralston from Y Combinator, Ashley Carroll from Social Capital, Adeo Ressi from the Founder Institute, Nina Achadjian from Index Ventures, Sanjit Dang from Intel Capital, and Alireza Masrour from Plug and Play, among others.

First place, Leuko Labs (US, East Coast) is an MIT project, developing a non-invasive white blood cell level monitor, for home-based screening for high risk of infection in chemotherapy patients.

Other 2018 regional winners competing at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale, included:

Angee (Czech Republic) Automat (Canada) Bened Biomedical (Taiwan) BLH Aqua Technology's (Singapore) CERA Marketing (Russia) CHECKBOX (Australia) Coala Life (Sweden) Cognigy (Germany) EmptyTrips (South Africa) Equota (China) Flitto (South Korea) iGrow (Indonesia) INTELLO LABS (India) KWHCoin (Kenya) LARGOWIND (Luxembourg) Modius (Northern Ireland) MOVIE MASK (Norway) NAAVA (Finland) Nodexus (US, West Coast) ObEN (United Arab Emirates) RUNCLOUD.IO (Malaysia) Seven Dreamers Laboratories (Japan) STORM (Philippines) Straps (Mexico) Swift Comply (Ireland) TruckPad (Brazil) Wallbox (Spain)

About Fenox Venture Capital

Fenox Venture Capital is a Silicon Valley-based global VC firm, which has invested into more than 120 companies. Fenox VC leverages its international network, spanning the US, Asia, and Europe to support the global expansion of its portfolio companies. Read more about Fenox VC at www.fenoxvc.com.

