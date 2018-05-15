  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/15 22:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 28 12 .700
Boston 28 13 .683 ½
Toronto 21 20 .512
Tampa Bay 17 22 .436 10½
Baltimore 13 28 .317 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 20 20 .500
Minnesota 17 20 .459
Detroit 18 22 .450 2
Kansas City 13 28 .317
Chicago 10 27 .270
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 25 16 .610
Houston 26 17 .605
Seattle 23 17 .575
Oakland 20 21 .488 5
Texas 16 26 .381

___

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1

Detroit 6, Cleveland 3

Oakland 6, Boston 5

Seattle 1, Minnesota 0

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Faria 3-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-4), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Colon 1-1) at Seattle (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0) at Washington (Scherzer 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-1) at Boston (Sale 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Richards 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.